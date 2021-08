Spokesman Presented Taliban As More Inclusive This Time Around In Press Conference The Taliban made some big promises during its first press conference since capturing Afghanistan. They said they would protect a free media and women's rights, but within the framework of Islam law.

Spokesman Presented Taliban As More Inclusive This Time Around In Press Conference The Taliban made some big promises during its first press conference since capturing Afghanistan. They said they would protect a free media and women's rights, but within the framework of Islam law.