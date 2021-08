Big Questions Loom About How The Taliban Will Treat Women And Girls NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Mustapha Ben Messaoud, chief of field operations and emergency for UNICEF in Afghanistan, about the current situation for women and children in Afghanistan.

