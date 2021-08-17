Accessibility links
U.S. Is Reviewing The Deaths Of People Who May Have Fallen From A Plane Leaving Kabul The Air Force didn't say how many people died. Videos have shown people apparently falling. In addition, the Air Force said human remains were found in the plane's wheel well after it landed in Qatar.

U.S. Is Reviewing The Deaths Of People Who May Have Fallen From A Plane Leaving Kabul

The Associated Press

Afghan security guards stand on a wall as people gather outside the international airport in Kabul on Tuesday. AP hide caption

Afghan security guards stand on a wall as people gather outside the international airport in Kabul on Tuesday.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Air Force says its Office of Special Investigations is reviewing an incident at the Kabul airport Monday in which multiple people were killed when hundreds of Afghan civilians desperate to leave the country swarmed a C-17 cargo plane as it was attempting to take off.

The Air Force did not say how many people died. It said human remains were found in the plane's wheel well after it landed at al-Udeid Air Base in the Gulf state of Qatar.

Videos of the incident, including images of people falling from the aircraft as it took off, were widely viewed on social media. The images captured the initial chaos of a U.S.-directed evacuation that followed the Taliban's takeover of the country.

The Air Force said the C-17 Globemaster III had landed at Kabul airport to deliver equipment for the evacuation effort. Before the crew could offload the cargo, the aircraft was surrounded by hundreds of Afghan civilians who had breached the security perimeter. Because the security situation was getting worse, the crew decided to take off.

U.S soldiers stand guard along a perimeter at the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Monday. Shekib Rahmani/AP hide caption

U.S soldiers stand guard along a perimeter at the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Monday.

