Morning News Brief The Taliban try to convince the world they've changed. For thousands trying to get out of Afghanistan, the focus is on the airport. Opening statements will begin in the criminal trial of R. Kelly.

Morning News Brief Morning News Brief Listen · 11:19 11:19 The Taliban try to convince the world they've changed. For thousands trying to get out of Afghanistan, the focus is on the airport. Opening statements will begin in the criminal trial of R. Kelly. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor