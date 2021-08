83-Year-Old Scottish Composer Janet Beat Releases Her First Album Janet Beat is known for her trailblazing work in electronic music. The album, Pioneering Knob Twiddler, features compositions she made on synthesizers, tape machines and other acoustic instruments.

Music News 83-Year-Old Scottish Composer Janet Beat Releases Her First Album Janet Beat is known for her trailblazing work in electronic music. The album, Pioneering Knob Twiddler, features compositions she made on synthesizers, tape machines and other acoustic instruments.