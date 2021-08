Afghan Journalists Are Worried About The Return Of The Taliban NPR's A Martínez to Afghan journalist Zubair Babakarkhail about life in the capital Kabul following the Taliban takeover. Many Afghan journalists have been targeted and killed in past Taliban attacks.

Afghan Journalists Are Worried About The Return Of The Taliban

NPR's A Martínez to Afghan journalist Zubair Babakarkhail about life in the capital Kabul following the Taliban takeover. Many Afghan journalists have been targeted and killed in past Taliban attacks.