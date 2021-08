Ohio Family Cleans Out Freezer And Throws Out Grandma's Stash Of Cash It was only after the freezer had been cleaned, that grandma warned her relations about the money she kept in it. The trash company picked through a truck-full of garbage and returned $25,000.

Ohio Family Cleans Out Freezer And Throws Out Grandma's Stash Of Cash It was only after the freezer had been cleaned, that grandma warned her relations about the money she kept in it. The trash company picked through a truck-full of garbage and returned $25,000.