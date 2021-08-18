Back To School: Can Special Education Make Up For Lost Time?

The shift to remote learning has meant unexpected challenges for schools around the country. For students who receive special education, those challenges have been especially acute.

Many students who gravitate toward hands-on experiential learning have fallen behind in a virtual environment. And students' access to paraprofessionals, such as occupational therapists or speech therapists, has been pared down in the transition away from in-person learning.

We reflect on the past year and a half of special education during the pandemic, and how to get students back on track, in the final installment of our Back to School series.

Melinda, Danielle Kovach, and John Eisenberg join us for the conversation.

