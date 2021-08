Afghan Gynecologist Said She Fled Country Because The Taliban Sent Her Death Threats The Taliban say they'll guarantee the rights of Afghanistan's women, but their actions are already throwing that into doubt. One gynecologist fled the country 10 days ago because of death threats.

Asia