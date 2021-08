Wildfires Are Moving Quickly In Southern France, Killing At Least 3 People So Far Wildfires have turned deadly in southern France, killing at least three people, according to firefighters. Thousands of people have fled the fires near the tourist beaches of St. Tropez.

