Race Colorado Governor Rescinds A Piece Of Anti-Native American Language From State Law Colorado Governor Rescinds A Piece Of Anti-Native American Language From State Law Colorado's governor has rescinded language to "kill and destroy" Native Americans from a state law, once used to justify a 19th century massacre. Tribes say it's an important step toward healing.