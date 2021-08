Biden's Handling Of Afghanistan Has Angered Some Allies The way the Biden administration left Afghanistan and the situation in Kabul has angered many U.S. allies. Now they're scrambling to evacuate their citizens and the Afghans who supported them.

Politics Biden's Handling Of Afghanistan Has Angered Some Allies Biden's Handling Of Afghanistan Has Angered Some Allies Listen · 3:55 3:55 The way the Biden administration left Afghanistan and the situation in Kabul has angered many U.S. allies. Now they're scrambling to evacuate their citizens and the Afghans who supported them. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor