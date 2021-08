Cryptocurrencies May Be Reined In Soon — Here's What Regulators Want To Change The chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission compared cryptocurrencies to the "Wild West." Made to operate outside government control, the regulator is asking Congress to help rein them in.

National Cryptocurrencies May Be Reined In Soon — Here's What Regulators Want To Change Cryptocurrencies May Be Reined In Soon — Here's What Regulators Want To Change Listen · 3:47 3:47 The chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission compared cryptocurrencies to the "Wild West." Made to operate outside government control, the regulator is asking Congress to help rein them in. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor