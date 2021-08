R. Kelly's Trial For Charges Including Sex Trafficking Has Begun Opening statements have begun in the federal trial of R. Kelly, who faces charges of sexual exploitation of a child, bribery, kidnapping, forced labor and sexual trafficking across state lines.

National R. Kelly's Trial For Charges Including Sex Trafficking Has Begun R. Kelly's Trial For Charges Including Sex Trafficking Has Begun Audio will be available later today. Opening statements have begun in the federal trial of R. Kelly, who faces charges of sexual exploitation of a child, bribery, kidnapping, forced labor and sexual trafficking across state lines.