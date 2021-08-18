#2134: My Dog Still Hates You : The Best of Car Talk This week on the Best of Car Talk, we hear from Tom and Ray's all-time #1 nemesis, Melissa Peterson. Years after her first missive, Melissa wants to remind the guys that she (and her dog) still hate them, but would they mind giving her some potentially life saving advice? Elsewhere, Eric's horn started blaring in he middle of the night, and he resorted to a hammer to silence it. So now he's got a busted horn and still doesn't know what set it off. Also, Pat's Lumina is running out of gas with several gallons still in the tank; Farrah's VW is blowing hot air non-stop; and Suzi's Porsche has become a great conversation starter with her male colleagues, but she can't answer any questions to keep the conversation going. All this and more, this week on The Best of Car Talk.

The Best of Car Talk #2134: My Dog Still Hates You #2134: My Dog Still Hates You Listen · 56:07 56:07 This week on the Best of Car Talk, we hear from Tom and Ray's all-time #1 nemesis, Melissa Peterson. Years after her first missive, Melissa wants to remind the guys that she (and her dog) still hate them, but would they mind giving her some potentially life saving advice? Elsewhere, Eric's horn started blaring in he middle of the night, and he resorted to a hammer to silence it. So now he's got a busted horn and still doesn't know what set it off. Also, Pat's Lumina is running out of gas with several gallons still in the tank; Farrah's VW is blowing hot air non-stop; and Suzi's Porsche has become a great conversation starter with her male colleagues, but she can't answer any questions to keep the conversation going. All this and more, this week on The Best of Car Talk. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor