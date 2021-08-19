Accessibility links
The Thistle & Shamrock: Carry The Torch This week's episode of The Thistle & Shamrock features Sgoil Chiùil na Gàidhealtachd, Caroline Keane and The Shee.
Look to Ireland, Scotland and North America and you will find that there have never been more youngsters playing Celtic music than there are right now. It's very cool to be learning fiddle, pipes, harp and mandolin with performance standards continuing to rise across a wide range of instruments and vocal traditions. Catch a glimpse of the exciting future of Celtic music with Fiona Ritchie as she features artists including Sgoil Chiùil na Gàidhealtachd, Caroline Keane and The Shee.

