The Chaotic U.S. Withdrawal From Afghanistan Puts Biden In A Political Hole President Biden has resolutely defended his decision to withdraw from Afghanistan. But Republicans and many Democrats have criticized the way the administration has withdrawn.

Politics The Chaotic U.S. Withdrawal From Afghanistan Puts Biden In A Political Hole The Chaotic U.S. Withdrawal From Afghanistan Puts Biden In A Political Hole Listen · 3:31 3:31 President Biden has resolutely defended his decision to withdraw from Afghanistan. But Republicans and many Democrats have criticized the way the administration has withdrawn. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor