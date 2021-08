How Does The Taliban Victory Look To An Afghan Who Fought Alongside The U.S.? NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to a retired Afghan Air Force officer, identified only as Mohammed, about the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban, and what life is like now for him and his family.

Asia How Does The Taliban Victory Look To An Afghan Who Fought Alongside The U.S.? How Does The Taliban Victory Look To An Afghan Who Fought Alongside The U.S.? Listen · 7:32 7:32 NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to a retired Afghan Air Force officer, identified only as Mohammed, about the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban, and what life is like now for him and his family. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor