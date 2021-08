Trial Prosecutors Say R. Kelly Used His Fame To Target Girls For Exploitation A federal trial involving disgraced singer R. Kelly has begun in a Brooklyn courtroom. The charges against Kelly include sexual exploitation of a child, bribery, kidnapping and racketeering.

