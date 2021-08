COVID-19 Surge Overwhelms Large Medical Centers In Southern States Hospitals across the South are warning of a catastrophe if a surge of COVID-19 cases doesn't subside. Medical centers are maxed out. But space isn't the biggest problem — it's staffing.

Health COVID-19 Surge Overwhelms Large Medical Centers In Southern States COVID-19 Surge Overwhelms Large Medical Centers In Southern States Listen · 3:51 3:51 Hospitals across the South are warning of a catastrophe if a surge of COVID-19 cases doesn't subside. Medical centers are maxed out. But space isn't the biggest problem — it's staffing. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor