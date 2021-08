Ray Charles Will Be Inducted Into The Country Music Hall Of Fame Ray Charles is best known for recording hit soul and R&B songs. His album Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music, recorded in the 60s, spent 14 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard pop albums chart.

