Supercomputer Calculates Pi To A Record-Breaking 62.8 Trillion Digits Swiss scientists and a supercomputer recently calculated Pi to trillions of decimal points. It took 108 days to run the calculation.

Research News Supercomputer Calculates Pi To A Record-Breaking 62.8 Trillion Digits Supercomputer Calculates Pi To A Record-Breaking 62.8 Trillion Digits Listen · 0:28 0:28 Swiss scientists and a supercomputer recently calculated Pi to trillions of decimal points. It took 108 days to run the calculation. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor