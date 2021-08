Milwaukee Program Bypasses Banks To Help People Get Into Homes An entrepreneur has launched a bank-free home ownership program. He's using his own contractors to get the houses up to code, and a rent-to-own program to get buyers into their houses.

National Milwaukee Program Bypasses Banks To Help People Get Into Homes Milwaukee Program Bypasses Banks To Help People Get Into Homes Audio will be available later today. An entrepreneur has launched a bank-free home ownership program. He's using his own contractors to get the houses up to code, and a rent-to-own program to get buyers into their houses. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor