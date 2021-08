Inhaling Wildfire Smoke May Contribute To Thousands Of Additional COVID Cases A new study says wildfire smoke has contributed to COVID-19 deaths in California, Oregon and Washington. Toxic particles in smoke increase the risk of lung infections — including COVID-19.

