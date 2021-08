Where Are Taliban Officials Getting The Money To Run Afghanistan? NPR's A Martínez talks to Gretchen Peters of The Center on Illicit Networks and Transnational Organized Crime about the Taliban's funding, and how the group has used that money in its rise to power.

National Where Are Taliban Officials Getting The Money To Run Afghanistan? Where Are Taliban Officials Getting The Money To Run Afghanistan? Audio will be available later today. NPR's A Martínez talks to Gretchen Peters of The Center on Illicit Networks and Transnational Organized Crime about the Taliban's funding, and how the group has used that money in its rise to power. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor