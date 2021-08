Air Travel Frustrations Rise Amid Chronic Delays And Cancellations Spirit and American have canceled hundreds of flights in recent weeks. Meanwhile, a key member of Congress is calling on the FAA to crack down on travelers who turn violent.

Business Air Travel Frustrations Rise Amid Chronic Delays And Cancellations Air Travel Frustrations Rise Amid Chronic Delays And Cancellations Audio will be available later today. Spirit and American have canceled hundreds of flights in recent weeks. Meanwhile, a key member of Congress is calling on the FAA to crack down on travelers who turn violent. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor