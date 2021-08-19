Bonus: Remembering Zumbi, of Zion I

Zumbi, born Steve Gaines, made up half of the Oakland duo Zion I, who were stalwarts of the Bay Area hip-hop scene for decades.

Zumbi died at 49 and what follows is an appreciation of his art and music. In this segment, Jesse shares some words about Zumbi and we play a clip from Zion I's 2009 live performance at SF Sketchfest.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help support the late MC's family and establish a scholarship fund for his three sons. You can also support his family by purchasing his music on Bandcamp.