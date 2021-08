Chaos Continues In The Kabul Airport As A Humanitarian Crisis Brews In Afghanistan There have been more protests in parts of Afghanistan against Taliban rule. The militant group is already having challenges governing. With a humanitarian crisis brewing, thousands are trying to flee.

