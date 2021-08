On Day 3 Under The Taliban, Hundreds of Afghan Journalists Are Still Trying To Flee NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Steven Butler of the Committee to Protect Journalists about his organization's efforts to help evacuate Afghan journalists.

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Steven Butler of the Committee to Protect Journalists about his organization's efforts to help evacuate Afghan journalists.