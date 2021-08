The U.S. Is Trying To Improve Relations With Southeast Asia — Using Western Vaccines U.S. vaccine diplomacy is in full swing, especially in Southeast Asia. This distribution of millions of shots is an effort aimed in part at helping regain influence across several countries.

