Haitians Who Have Lost Their Les Cayes Homes Have Moved To A Tent City In A Stadium The stadium in the Haitian seaside town of Les Cayes is now a tent city of people whose homes were damaged or destroyed by the earthquake. Aid continues to arrive, but slowly.

World Haitians Who Have Lost Their Les Cayes Homes Have Moved To A Tent City In A Stadium Haitians Who Have Lost Their Les Cayes Homes Have Moved To A Tent City In A Stadium Audio will be available later today. The stadium in the Haitian seaside town of Les Cayes is now a tent city of people whose homes were damaged or destroyed by the earthquake. Aid continues to arrive, but slowly. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor