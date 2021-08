A New Genre Of Filmmaking Has Proved Invaluable In Exposing Years Of Abuse As with Finding Neverland and recent docs about Woody Allen and Britney Spears, Surviving R. Kelly played a critical role in exposing years of abuse — and producing a new must-watch genre.

Television A New Genre Of Filmmaking Has Proved Invaluable In Exposing Years Of Abuse A New Genre Of Filmmaking Has Proved Invaluable In Exposing Years Of Abuse Listen · 4:06 4:06 As with Finding Neverland and recent docs about Woody Allen and Britney Spears, Surviving R. Kelly played a critical role in exposing years of abuse — and producing a new must-watch genre. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor