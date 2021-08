Taliban Officials Encounter Challenges In Their Attempt To Govern Protests against the Taliban takeover have spread to more provinces in Afghanistan. With a humanitarian crisis rising, thousands gather at the Kabul airport in an attempt to flee the country.

Asia Taliban Officials Encounter Challenges In Their Attempt To Govern Taliban Officials Encounter Challenges In Their Attempt To Govern Listen · 3:40 3:40 Protests against the Taliban takeover have spread to more provinces in Afghanistan. With a humanitarian crisis rising, thousands gather at the Kabul airport in an attempt to flee the country. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor