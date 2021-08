Alabama Hospital Diaries: Doctors On The Frontline Of The Latest COVID Surge As COVID-19 surges across the country, medical workers are under increasing strain. One of the hardest-hit states is Alabama, where doctors express frustration at a crisis they say was preventable.

