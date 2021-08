8th Grade Class In Massachusetts Fights To Clear Woman Of Witchcraft Conviction In 1693, Elizabeth Johnson was convicted at the height of the Salem witch trials. Her execution was never carried out, but she was never exonerated. A civics class wants the legislature to clear her.

