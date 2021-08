Creator Of Gigantic Portraits, Painter Chuck Close, Dies At 81 Chuck Close was known for his giant photorealist portraits of friends and colleagues in the art world. Late in life, Close faced accusations of sexual harassment.

Obituaries Creator Of Gigantic Portraits, Painter Chuck Close, Dies At 81 Creator Of Gigantic Portraits, Painter Chuck Close, Dies At 81 Listen · 2:26 2:26 Chuck Close was known for his giant photorealist portraits of friends and colleagues in the art world. Late in life, Close faced accusations of sexual harassment. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor