U.S. Evacuations In Afghanistan Evoke Memories Of Saigon's Fall For some Vietnamese-Americans, the news out of Afghanistan has brought back memories of the fall of Saigon in 1975, when South Vietnam's capital was overrun by Communist forces.

Asia U.S. Evacuations In Afghanistan Evoke Memories Of Saigon's Fall U.S. Evacuations In Afghanistan Evoke Memories Of Saigon's Fall Audio will be available later today. For some Vietnamese-Americans, the news out of Afghanistan has brought back memories of the fall of Saigon in 1975, when South Vietnam's capital was overrun by Communist forces. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor