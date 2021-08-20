Jonathan Van Ness On 'Queer Eye,' Cats, And Overcoming Trauma

Jonathan Van Ness stepped into the spotlight in 2018 as a walking, talking bundle of energy, optimism and positivity as the grooming expert on Queer Eye. Queer Eye is now in production for its sixth season, and Jonathan— along with the rest of the Fab 5— have been nominated for an Emmy for their work as hosts this year. In this conversation from 2019, Sam chats with him about his book, Over the Top: A Raw Journey to Self-Love, a memoir about his life journey and addressing his trauma along the way.

This episode was produced by Anjuli Sastry and edited by Alexander McCall. Additional production and editing was done by Liam McBain and Jordana Hochman.