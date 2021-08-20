The News Roundup for August 20, 2021

The withdrawal from Afghanistan has left analysts, government officials, and the American public wondering what two decades of the "forever war" really accomplished as Taliban fighters made their way into Kabul.

President Joe Biden has claimed the U.S. will accept some refugees from the region. His administration is being accused of moving slowly to evacuate those who assisted the United States during the conflict.



Meanwhile, the Taliban is in the early stages of forming its government and has begun to impose its ideology on the country's population.



Medical authorities are now advising those Americans who have received the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that they will need a booster shot in the near future for protection from the Delta variant. Studies suggest the vaccines' efficacy wanes over time, which is concerning given the increased transmissibility of the new strains of Covid-19.



Haiti is in the news again after a massive 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the island, killing at least 1,900 people. The disaster struck as the island was trying to find its political future following the assassination of its president earlier this summer.



The Cuban government has made it a crime to criticize the government online and will label anyone who does so a cyberterrorist.



Dan Diamond, Lisa Lerer, and Eva McKend join us for the discussion of domestic headlines. Daniel Kurtz-Phelan, Paul Danahar, and Sean Carberry join us for the international portion of the News Roundup.



