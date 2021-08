An Afghan NGO Worker Worries About How Her Family Will Obtain Visas To Leave NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with an Afghan NGO employee who was able to leave the country under a special immigrant visa. Her relatives and colleagues, however, are stuck in limbo.

World An Afghan NGO Worker Worries About How Her Family Will Obtain Visas To Leave An Afghan NGO Worker Worries About How Her Family Will Obtain Visas To Leave Listen · 5:57 5:57 NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with an Afghan NGO employee who was able to leave the country under a special immigrant visa. Her relatives and colleagues, however, are stuck in limbo. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor