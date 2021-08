Biden Pledges To Get Americans And Afghan Allies Out Of Afghanistan President Biden spoke about evacuations in Afghanistan Friday, pledging to Americans in the country: "We will get you home." He also stated a commitment to get afghans who assisted the U.S. out.

