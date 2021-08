Moms Describe Preparing For Another Pandemic School Year NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with moms from across the country about the impacts the COVID-19 pandemic has had on their children's educations.

Education Moms Describe Preparing For Another Pandemic School Year Moms Describe Preparing For Another Pandemic School Year Listen · 8:13 8:13 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with moms from across the country about the impacts the COVID-19 pandemic has had on their children's educations. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor