The Earthquake Left Thousands Of Haitians Injured And Homeless. Many Still Need Aid Nearly a week after an earthquake that has left more than 2,000 people dead, Haiti is still reeling and aid groups are struggling to respond.

Nearly a week after an earthquake that has left more than 2,000 people dead, Haiti is still reeling and aid groups are struggling to respond.