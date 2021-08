Thousands Of People Still Waiting To Leave Afghanistan Thousands in Kabul are waiting to be airlifted out of Afghanistan, terrified of the Taliban's return to power. Scott Simon talks with Al Jazeera's Charlotte Bellis, reporting from the capital.

World Thousands Of People Still Waiting To Leave Afghanistan Thousands Of People Still Waiting To Leave Afghanistan Listen · 3:42 3:42 Thousands in Kabul are waiting to be airlifted out of Afghanistan, terrified of the Taliban's return to power. Scott Simon talks with Al Jazeera's Charlotte Bellis, reporting from the capital. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor