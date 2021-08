Democratic Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi Criticizes U.S. Actions In Afghanistan Scott Simon talks with Democratic Illinois congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi about Afghanistan, and what he wants the Biden Administration to do about the humanitarian crisis there.

Politics Democratic Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi Criticizes U.S. Actions In Afghanistan Democratic Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi Criticizes U.S. Actions In Afghanistan Listen · 4:21 4:21 Scott Simon talks with Democratic Illinois congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi about Afghanistan, and what he wants the Biden Administration to do about the humanitarian crisis there. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor