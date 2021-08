Tech Platforms Try To Limit The Taliban's Social Media Propaganda, But Won't Ban Them The Taliban of today has a sophisticated social media presence. It has harnessed online platforms as a tool of propaganda and is now using it as a way to govern.

Technology Tech Platforms Try To Limit The Taliban's Social Media Propaganda, But Won't Ban Them Tech Platforms Try To Limit The Taliban's Social Media Propaganda, But Won't Ban Them Listen · 2:21 2:21 The Taliban of today has a sophisticated social media presence. It has harnessed online platforms as a tool of propaganda and is now using it as a way to govern. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor