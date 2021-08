German Politicians Fret Over Afghan Refugees As Election Looms By the time of the Afghan government's collapse, Germany had the second-largest contingent of NATO troops in the country. It is grappling with its role in the return of the Taliban.

Europe German Politicians Fret Over Afghan Refugees As Election Looms German Politicians Fret Over Afghan Refugees As Election Looms Listen · 4:11 4:11 By the time of the Afghan government's collapse, Germany had the second-largest contingent of NATO troops in the country. It is grappling with its role in the return of the Taliban. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor