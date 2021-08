'The Debt Trap' Author On The Generational Setbacks From Student Loans NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Wall Street Journal reporter Josh Mitchell about his new book, The Debt Trap: How Student Loans Became a National Catastrophe.

Author Interviews 'The Debt Trap' Author On The Generational Setbacks From Student Loans 'The Debt Trap' Author On The Generational Setbacks From Student Loans Listen · 9:59 9:59 NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Wall Street Journal reporter Josh Mitchell about his new book, The Debt Trap: How Student Loans Became a National Catastrophe. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor