Behind The OnlyFans Ban Of Sexually Explicit Content NPR's Michel Martin speaks with reporter Taylor Lorenz about the online subscription service OnlyFans announcing that it will bar sexually explicit content from its site starting in October.

Technology Behind The OnlyFans Ban Of Sexually Explicit Content Behind The OnlyFans Ban Of Sexually Explicit Content Listen · 8:11 8:11 NPR's Michel Martin speaks with reporter Taylor Lorenz about the online subscription service OnlyFans announcing that it will bar sexually explicit content from its site starting in October. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor