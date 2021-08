Why The 'Jeopardy!' Host Search Drama Outraged Fans NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Claire McNear, a writer for The Ringer, about the controversy swirling around Jeopardy! and the saga of picking a new host after Mike Richards stepped down.

